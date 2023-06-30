Anglers catch 13.5 tonnes of Bluefin tuna in a fortnight, over half the quota
Local anglers have caught 72 Atlantic Bluefin tuna weighing a total of 13.5 tonnes within the first two weeks of the season. According to Gibraltar Government data, more than half of the 25-tonne quota set for this year has been caught since the season opened on June 16. Earlier this week saw a record catch...
