Anglers catch almost entire 25-tonne quota of Bluefin tuna
Local anglers have caught 24.6 tonnes of Atlantic Bluefin tuna, almost the entire season’s quota, the Gibraltar Government confirmed, adding it is reviewing whether to reopen the fishery later this summer. The overall quota was caught by 86 sports fishermen within two and a half weeks, with efforts to catch the prized fish ramping up...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here