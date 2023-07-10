Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 10th Jul, 2023

Anglers catch almost entire 25-tonne quota of Bluefin tuna

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Peralta
10th July 2023

Local anglers have caught 24.6 tonnes of Atlantic Bluefin tuna, almost the entire season’s quota, the Gibraltar Government confirmed, adding it is reviewing whether to reopen the fishery later this summer. The overall quota was caught by 86 sports fishermen within two and a half weeks, with efforts to catch the prized fish ramping up...

