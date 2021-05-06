Animal welfare concerns raised in Govt meeting with charity

Local charity, the Animals in Need Foundation (AINF), raised concerns over an increase of local animals being abandoned or mistreated in a meeting with the Gibraltar Government.

The Minister for Environment, Dr John Cortes, and CEO and Chief Scientist of the Department of the Environment, Dr Liesl Mesilio, met with the charity to discuss a variety of issues of mutual concern, including animal welfare in Gibraltar.

AINF is a local Gibraltar-registered charity run by volunteers seeking to help animals in need in Gibraltar and the Campo.

The charity said it has seen an increase in local animals being abandoned or mistreated during Covid-19 as owners are unwilling or unable to continue looking after pets.

The charity has also seen a sharp increase in local dog owners reaching out for help for their pets during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As well as helping to rehome pets where needed, the charity has also helped with dog walking and temporary pet fostering for the elderly and infirm during the two lockdown periods, even buying dog food for residents where needed.

The charity thanked the generosity of the people of Gibraltar who have helped it survive during this extremely difficult period.

The Government added that, despite the challenging times, Gibraltar residents have heard the pleas for aid and have made donations, volunteered their time and opened their homes to desperate dogs in need.

A spokesman for the Royal Gibraltar Police, added they will always take firm and robust action when matters of animal cruelty is reported.

“If members of the public wish to report an incident where they believe an animal is being mistreated, neglected or they are concerned for the animal’s wellbeing, they can call our Control Room on the non-emergency number 200 72500 or 199 if it is an emergency,” the spokesman said.

“They can also report the matter online on our website at www.police.gi/report-online.”

Dr Cortes commended Animals in Need, and indeed other animal welfare organisations, for their work and commitment.

“Animals cannot speak out for themselves and rely on us to look after their interests,” Dr Cortes said.

“Government will continue working with these charities in order to stamp out animal cruelty.”

The Government said further meetings with the charity will take place in coming months.