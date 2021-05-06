Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 6th May, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Animal welfare concerns raised in Govt meeting with charity

Pic: Pixabay

By Chronicle Staff
6th May 2021

Local charity, the Animals in Need Foundation (AINF), raised concerns over an increase of local animals being abandoned or mistreated in a meeting with the Gibraltar Government.
The Minister for Environment, Dr John Cortes, and CEO and Chief Scientist of the Department of the Environment, Dr Liesl Mesilio, met with the charity to discuss a variety of issues of mutual concern, including animal welfare in Gibraltar.
AINF is a local Gibraltar-registered charity run by volunteers seeking to help animals in need in Gibraltar and the Campo.
The charity said it has seen an increase in local animals being abandoned or mistreated during Covid-19 as owners are unwilling or unable to continue looking after pets.
The charity has also seen a sharp increase in local dog owners reaching out for help for their pets during the Covid-19 pandemic.
As well as helping to rehome pets where needed, the charity has also helped with dog walking and temporary pet fostering for the elderly and infirm during the two lockdown periods, even buying dog food for residents where needed.
The charity thanked the generosity of the people of Gibraltar who have helped it survive during this extremely difficult period.
The Government added that, despite the challenging times, Gibraltar residents have heard the pleas for aid and have made donations, volunteered their time and opened their homes to desperate dogs in need.
A spokesman for the Royal Gibraltar Police, added they will always take firm and robust action when matters of animal cruelty is reported.
“If members of the public wish to report an incident where they believe an animal is being mistreated, neglected or they are concerned for the animal’s wellbeing, they can call our Control Room on the non-emergency number 200 72500 or 199 if it is an emergency,” the spokesman said.
“They can also report the matter online on our website at www.police.gi/report-online.”
Dr Cortes commended Animals in Need, and indeed other animal welfare organisations, for their work and commitment.
“Animals cannot speak out for themselves and rely on us to look after their interests,” Dr Cortes said.
“Government will continue working with these charities in order to stamp out animal cruelty.”
The Government said further meetings with the charity will take place in coming months.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar eyes UK travel green list after six weeks without new resident cases

Tue 4th May, 2021

Local News

Seven Main Street shops to accept crypto payments

Tue 4th May, 2021

Local News

Emotion and pride in Gibraltar as Archbishop Mark Miles is ordained

Sun 25th Apr, 2021

Local News

Social media post ends in armed police operation

Fri 30th Apr, 2021

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th May 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
‘Waiting game’ for Gib’s tourism sector ahead of green list announcement

6th May 2021

Local News
Govt failing to meet primary care demands, GSD says

6th May 2021

Local News
Govt and GSD dispute over senior citizens' concerns

6th May 2021

Local News
‘Great Tommy sleepout’ next Friday

6th May 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021