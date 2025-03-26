Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 26th Mar, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Anna Byrne wins Young Artists People’s Choice Award

By Chronicle Staff
26th March 2025

The People’s Choice Award at this year’s Gibraltar Cultural Services Competition for Young Artist has been awarded to Anna Byrne, for her artwork ‘Day and Night’.

The artist has received a prize from GCS of £100.

The GCS annual People’s Choice Award aims to encourage visitors to experience the role of adjudicator by voting for their favourite artwork.

To ensure the ‘one vote per person’ rule, the voting slips were handed out at the John Mackintosh Hall reception. Over the two-week period, a total of 112 votes were collected.

Most Read

Local News

ID card ticketing system set for bus users

Mon 24th Mar, 2025

Local News

Full planning application filed for former Rooke site on Queensway

Mon 24th Mar, 2025

Local News

Man jailed for possessing cocaine ‘snowball’ fails in appeal

Wed 26th Mar, 2025

Local News

Record tobacco fine referred back to Magistrates’ Court over concerns about fairness

Wed 26th Mar, 2025

Brexit

CM and Garcia attend London talks amid hopes for end to treaty uncertainty

Mon 24th Mar, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th March 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Deputy Mayor hosts Mayor’s Awards 2025

26th March 2025

Local News
AEDs installed at all schools, the University and Bleak House

26th March 2025

Local News
Rheumatology repeat prescriptions now available on GHA website

26th March 2025

Local News
Gibraltar Cardiac Association donates Doppler ultrasound device to GHA

26th March 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025