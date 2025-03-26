Anna Byrne wins Young Artists People’s Choice Award

The People’s Choice Award at this year’s Gibraltar Cultural Services Competition for Young Artist has been awarded to Anna Byrne, for her artwork ‘Day and Night’.

The artist has received a prize from GCS of £100.

The GCS annual People’s Choice Award aims to encourage visitors to experience the role of adjudicator by voting for their favourite artwork.

To ensure the ‘one vote per person’ rule, the voting slips were handed out at the John Mackintosh Hall reception. Over the two-week period, a total of 112 votes were collected.