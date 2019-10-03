Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Anne-Marie Gomez judges ‘Let Your Feet Compete’

By Chronicle Staff
3rd October 2019

Anne-Marie Gomez, President of The Gibraltar International Dance Federation Dance Association and Director of Danza Academy, was invited to judge ‘The Let Your Feet Compete’ dance competition. The competition, in its 10th year, was held in The Trinity School concert hall in Croydon. Ms Gomez is a qualified IDF and IDO international judge and was...

