Fri 11th Jun, 2021

Anniversary donation for two local charities

By Chronicle Staff
11th June 2021

To celebrate Chestertons’ one year anniversary of the Bitesize Brief, its in house twice weekly newsletter on Gibraltar's property, economy and tax, it reached out to its readers and asked them to dig deep into their pockets to help raise much needed funds for those who have suffered during lockdown.

“We are thrilled that we had such a great response and combined with our donation of £1 for every subscriber as at Friday, May 28, 2021, a total of £3,900 was raised resulting in £1,300 going to each of Cancer Relief Gibraltar, GibSams and Action 4 Schools,” said a statement from the estate agents.

Jimmy Bruzon from Action 4 Schools and Brenda Cuby from GibSams were delighted to receive their cheques from Jonathan Brown, Chesterton’s sales administrator. 

Cancer Relief will collect their cheque in the coming days.

Mike Nicholls, CEO of Chestertons and the author of the Bitesize was delighted with the response.

"Bitesize was born during lockdown, has grown its readership during lockdown and is now an institution amongst our client base and beyond. Combined with our subscribers, we've now been able to contribute to those who have suffered over the last 12 months. 

We are very proud of that," he said. 

It is not too late to donate to the charities and this can be done via Chestertons’ client account, 60-60-60, 47697296, with reference Bitesize charity. Funds will be split evenly between the three charities chosen.

 

 

