Annual Darkness into Light walk set for May

The annual Darkness into Light walk is set to take place on May 6, which will once again raise awareness about suicide.

It will start from Casemates at 5.30am where it will also finish. The route will take walkers up and around the rock, including the Mediterranean Steps, which like other years will be timed to coincide with the sunrise.

This year, there will also be an alternative route made available to the lighthouse and Europa Point so that anyone of any age and any level of fitness will be able to take part, as well as dog owners.

“Thanks to our efforts over previous years we have now managed to get Gibraltar listed as a recognized country of the walk and 50% of all proceeds raised will be going to our partner Charity Gibsams.” said Scarlett Humphreys from EFPG the event organiser and sponsor.

“We are incredibly excited about this huge achievement.”

“Every year 70,000 people take their own life and there are many more people who attempt suicide. Every suicide is a tragedy that affects families, communities and entire countries and has long-lasting effects on the people left behind,”

“Stigma, particularly surrounding mental disorders and suicide, means many people thinking of taking their own life or who have attempted suicide are not seeking help and are therefore not getting the help they need.”

“The prevention of suicide has not been adequately addressed due to a lack of awareness of suicide as a major public health problem and the taboo in many societies to openly discuss it.”

“Raising community awareness and breaking down the taboo is important for countries to make progress in preventing suicide.”

The walk will take place on May 6 and official online registrations will be available from the end of February.

“A table will be booked at Little Rock for a well deserved breakfast at the end of the walk,” Ms Humphreys added.