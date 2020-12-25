Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 25th Dec, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Another 58 positives on Christmas Day, bringing total virus cases to 428

Pic: Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
25th December 2020

The number of people in Gibraltar with Covid-19 topped 400 for the first time since the start of the pandemic, as another 58 positive cases were registered on Christmas Day.

The latest rise in cases is lower than the previous four days but brings the total number of active cases to 428, including 420 residents and eight visitors.

A further 1893 people are in self-isolation and there are 660 test results pending.

Eight people are being treated in hospital, including one person in the critical care unit.

“Today I feel especially for those who are suffering from Covid-19 on a day like today or who are in self isolation,” said Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

“Also worthy of note today are those who are vulnerable or over 70 and who are voluntarily self-isolating, following the Government's strong advice.”

“All our hopes will be that this is the only year in our lifetimes in which we have to see so many unable to socialise with friends and family on this very special day of the year.”

Since the start of the pandemic, Gibraltar has registered a total of 1,534 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and six deaths linked to the virus.

A total of 1076 people have recovered from the virus in Gibraltar.

Most Read

Local News

Lottery joy as OFT team scoop £700,000 winnings

Fri 18th Dec, 2020

Local News

Gib residents allowed across border despite tighter restrictions in Spain

Tue 22nd Dec, 2020

Local News

Another grim record as Gibraltar registers highest daily spike in virus cases

Wed 23rd Dec, 2020

Local News

More restrictions to be announced as Covid cases soar to new high

Sun 20th Dec, 2020

Brexit

‘Where does this leave Gibraltar?’ - Azopardi

Thu 24th Dec, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th December 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Catering sector welcomes Government’s rescue package after Christmas closure

24th December 2020

Local News
Another 78 Covid cases recorded overnight

24th December 2020

Local News
With isolation encouraged, the lonely will have no one this Christmas

24th December 2020

Local News
Pandemic mounts challenges for policing over Christmas

24th December 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020