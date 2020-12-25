Another 58 positives on Christmas Day, bringing total virus cases to 428

The number of people in Gibraltar with Covid-19 topped 400 for the first time since the start of the pandemic, as another 58 positive cases were registered on Christmas Day.

The latest rise in cases is lower than the previous four days but brings the total number of active cases to 428, including 420 residents and eight visitors.

A further 1893 people are in self-isolation and there are 660 test results pending.

Eight people are being treated in hospital, including one person in the critical care unit.

“Today I feel especially for those who are suffering from Covid-19 on a day like today or who are in self isolation,” said Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

“Also worthy of note today are those who are vulnerable or over 70 and who are voluntarily self-isolating, following the Government's strong advice.”

“All our hopes will be that this is the only year in our lifetimes in which we have to see so many unable to socialise with friends and family on this very special day of the year.”

Since the start of the pandemic, Gibraltar has registered a total of 1,534 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and six deaths linked to the virus.

A total of 1076 people have recovered from the virus in Gibraltar.