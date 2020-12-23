Another grim record as Gibraltar registers highest daily spike in virus cases

Gibraltar registered another bleak Covid-19 record on Wednesday, with 68 new positive cases of the virus detected, the highest daily spike since the start of the pandemic.

This was the third consecutive day that the daily record had been exceeded.

Most of the new cases were residents in Gibraltar.

Of the 61 new resident cases, 45 were close contacts of existing active cases, the government said.

The positive cases were detected in 1,222 tests carried out in the 24-hour period, in line with the daily standard in place for some time now.

There were still 601 tests pending results.

The latest daily Covid-19 figures showed there are currently 302 people in Gibraltar with the virus, including 296 residents and six visitors.

Including cross-border workers detected in Gibraltar but recovering in Spain, the number of active Covid-19 cases would rise to 323.

A further 1,702 people are in self-isolation at home in Gibraltar.

There were six people being cared for in Covid-19 ward in St Bernard’s Hospital, and overnight increase of two. One person was in the critical care unit.

A total of 27,105 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling.

The Contact Tracing Bureau is analysing the test data to assess any trend in the spread of the virus, including age groups.

The latest available data is from December 21 and shows that of the 213 actives cases on that day, including 11 cross-border workers, most were in the 30 to 59 age range.

The data showed that 41 cases were aged 50 to 59; 40 were in the 40 to 49 range; and 45 were in the 30 to 39 bracket.

And despite concern about the spread of Covid-19 among youngsters, only 30 cases on that day were in the 20 to 29 age range, with another 12 in the 10 to 19 bracket and 12 more in the youngest age segment.

As for the over 60s, there were 20 cases in the 60 to 69 age range, 11 in the 70 to 79 bracket and two in the over 80s.