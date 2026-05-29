Another podium finish for Alvarez

Just weeks after her successful return to the mats, where she secured gold in Málaga, Mie Alvarez was once again on the podium.

The Gibraltar gymnast competed in the Cartama Base Senior competition against what has been described as “a very strong field”, finishing in an impressive third place.

“Mie continues to show confidence, continual growth, and perseverance with every competition.

Well done to Mie Alvarez, her coaches, and of course a huge thank you to Aspire Gymnastics Club for their continued support.”

