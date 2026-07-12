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Sun 12th Jul, 2026

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Gibraltar edge Serbia in T20 World Cup qualifying

By Stephen Ignacio
12th July 2026

Gibraltar secured a thrilling two-wicket victory over Serbia in Group A of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Sub Regional Qualifier B 2026, chasing down a target of 140 with four balls to spare at the Koge Cricket Club in Denmark.
Having won the toss and elected to field, Gibraltar restricted Serbia to 139/8 from their 20 overs. Luka Woods top-scored for Serbia with 39 from 20 deliveries, while Leslie Dunbar added 36 from 32.
Gibraltar's bowlers kept the scoring in check, with Kabir Mirpuri returning figures of 2 for 34 from his four overs, while Iain Latin claimed 2 for 20 in an economical spell.
Set 140 to win, Gibraltar reached 143/8 in 19.2 overs after a closely fought chase. Louis Bruce anchored the innings with a Player of the Match performance of 42 from 38 balls, while Anthony Hillman provided valuable support with 25 from 17 deliveries.
Serbia's attack was led by Luka Woods, who completed an impressive all-round display with figures of 3 for 26 from four overs. Vukasin Zimonjic also bowled tightly, taking 1 for 18.
Despite losing eight wickets during the chase, Gibraltar held their nerve to reach the target with four balls remaining, earning an important victory by two wickets to boost their campaign in the tournament.

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