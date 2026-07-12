Bronze for women's hockey after resounding victory over hosts

It was a bronze medal finish for the Gibraltar women's senior team at the EuroHockey Championship Qualifier II tournament held in Helsinki, Finland.

Facing hosts Finland for a second time in the competition, Gibraltar were playing on Sunday for third/fourth place.

It was a strong start from Gibraltar, who won at least three penalty corners in the opening minutes. Reighann Olivero once again found the target, giving Gibraltar the lead after just four minutes of play.

Tara Bossano-Anes added Gibraltar's second after 13 minutes with another penalty corner goal, sending Gibraltar into the second quarter with a two-goal advantage.

Although Gibraltar earned three further penalty corners before half-time, Finland held firm to keep the score at 2-0 at the break.

Natalie Caetano converted a penalty stroke in the 37th minute to give Gibraltar their third goal after the visitors had continued to create numerous chances, particularly from penalty corners.

Already holding a comfortable lead, which the hosts never looked capable of overturning, Gibraltar struck three more times in the final quarter.

Goals from Ruby Brooks in the 50th minute, a second from Reighann Olivero just two minutes later, and a final goal from Alexandra Casciaro sealed a resounding 6-0 victory over the hosts.

Gibraltar finished third in the tournament, having suffered just one defeat throughout the competition.