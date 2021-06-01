Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 1st Jun, 2021

Local News

Another scam targets GIB customers

By Chronicle Staff
1st June 2021

Another scam has targeted Gibraltar International Bank customers, this time a phishing email.

The scam asks customers to click on a link after a new security feature was added to GIB's online banking.

The fraudsters ask customers to re-verify their phone numbers.

GIB has reminded customers to exercise caution when receiving emails or SMS messages asking for any personal details.

“If you receive any such request from anyone (even if they are using the GIB name and logo and appears to be genuine) then it is likely to be the work of fraudsters and always re-check the source of the email or SMS message to verify who the original sender was – if in doubt contact the Bank,” GIB said.

“GIB stresses to customers that they should not supply their security details in any circumstances and also to carefully check the details of the sender of any e-mail or SMS message.”

“If any customer has clicked on the link then they should report it to GIB immediately.”

“GIB takes these targeted attacks against its customers very seriously and it will work with law enforcement agencies to ensure appropriate action is pursued.”

“Sadly, financial fraud perpetrated by criminals is on the increase and the best defence is extreme caution with personal security details and never, ever revealing in full however genuine the e-mail scam may appear.”

GIB asks customers to contact 200 13900, Live Chat on their website or email gibraltar@gibintbank.gi if in any doubt with respect to any contact on email or SMS.

