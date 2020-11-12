‘Answer our questions on trees,’ TG tells Cortes

Together Gibraltar has again called on Dr John Cortes, the Minister of the Environment, to address concerns it had raised about the loss of trees on the site of the old Casino.

The party had raised the issue in a statement earlier this week but despite drawing a response from the Minister, said he had failed to answer their questions.

“Instead, the Minister attempted to deflect criticism by calling the party 'immature' and 'ranting',” TG said.

“Put simply, he has not answered why the green light has been given to cut down 23 valuable trees, or how this is compatible with the Government's supposed commitment to a green agenda.”

“It is a fair question which a mature and seasoned politician should not have a problem answering.”

Together Gibraltar said too that Dr Cortes had attempted to turn the public sector against the party by suggesting it was undermining their efforts to work for the public good.

“This is just bad spin,” the party said.

“TG's criticisms are aimed squarely at those responsible for political decisions, and will not allow the GSLP to use the public sector as a shield to deflect against this Government’s shortcomings.”

“Together Gibraltar has a mandate to probe the Government on its green agenda, and Government has the obligation to respond.”

“TG will continue to do its job as a firm opposition party, and expects a proper response to the real issues raised in due course.”