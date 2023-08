A planning application has been filed with the Town Planner for the Covid Memorial in Campion Park.

Caroline Canessa’s winning design for a Covid-19 memorial was announced but the Minister for Culture, Dr John Cortes, in June 2022.

The memorial will remember all the Gibraltarians who passed during the pandemic.

The design titled ‘Memorial Light’ represents a flame, with a light burning bright at the centre to honour those who have passed away.