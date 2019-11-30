Application filed for five town houses on site of Humphrey’s Bungalows
A planning application for the demolition of an existing structure and the construction of new development consisting of five town houses at 7B Engineers Road has been filed with Town Planning. The development, located within the Upper Rock Nature Reserve immediately above Mount Alvernia, will be called ‘Obelisk’ and is presently known as Humphrey’s Bungalows....
