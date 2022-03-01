Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 1st Mar, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Application filed for plaque commemorating Gibraltar’s role in Falklands War

By Eyleen Gomez
1st March 2022

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust and the Friends of Gibraltar Society (FOGHS) have filed a planning application to place a plaque to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the Falkland’s War and Gibraltar’s contribution to the war effort.

The two organisations are focusing particularly on the contribution of the civilian dockyard workers who worked to convert the SS Uganda and the HMS Hecla into a hospital and ambulance ship in 65 hours.

An event to mark the occasion is also being organised and as a result the plaque needs to be in place by April 19.

According to the information filed, the plaque is made from a high quality solid rigid polyurethane and has been commissioned from a specialist sign making company in the UK.

It is proposed that it be fixed to the City Wall making use of mortar joints or existing holes in order to reduce any new fixings to the wall.

Most Read

Local News

Among Ukraine’s refugees, a Gibraltarian man and his family

Fri 25th Feb, 2022

Local News

Govt to restrict Russian vessels entering Gib

Mon 28th Feb, 2022

Local News

As Russia invades Ukraine, a phone rings in Gibraltar

Thu 24th Feb, 2022

Local News

In Casemates Square, Ukrainians stand together in call for peace

Mon 28th Feb, 2022

Local News

Court to hear legal bid to quash ‘unlawful killing’ verdict in fatal collision inquest

Mon 28th Feb, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st March 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Cyclists advised to familiarise themselves with border requirements

1st March 2022

Local News
Red Cross launches appeal for Ukraine

1st March 2022

Local News
Calpe Rowing Club files plans for gym and games area

1st March 2022

Local News
In Casemates Square, Ukrainians stand together in call for peace

28th February 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022