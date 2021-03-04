Application for Gorham’s monument filed with Town Planner
An application has been filed with the Town Planner for the construction of a monument at the Gorham’s Cave site, along with a raised timber boardwalk and associated works. The application includes an image of the monument, a silhouette of the Rock including a cut out in the shape of the entrance to Gorham’s Cave...
