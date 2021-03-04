Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 4th Mar, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Application for Gorham’s monument filed with Town Planner

By Eyleen Gomez
4th March 2021

An application has been filed with the Town Planner for the construction of a monument at the Gorham’s Cave site, along with a raised timber boardwalk and associated works. The application includes an image of the monument, a silhouette of the Rock including a cut out in the shape of the entrance to Gorham’s Cave...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Cyber fraudsters hit Gibraltar businesses for over £500,000 in three months

Mon 1st Mar, 2021

Brexit

Spain wants ‘cooperation and collaboration, not confrontation’ over Gibraltar, Sanchez says

Wed 3rd Mar, 2021

Local News

As vaccination programme enters final phase, Govt develops ‘Covid passport’ app

Tue 2nd Mar, 2021

Local News

Govt offers advice after G-reg cars impounded at border over VAT rules

Wed 24th Feb, 2021

Local News

Carer accused of stealing jewellery worth £130,000 remanded in custody

Wed 3rd Mar, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th March 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Lynx secure fourth place finish after first round

4th March 2021

Opinion & Analysis
A step towards the 'new normal'

4th March 2021

Local News
Carer accused of stealing jewellery worth £130,000 remanded in custody

3rd March 2021

Brexit
Spain wants ‘cooperation and collaboration, not confrontation’ over Gibraltar, Sanchez says

3rd March 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021