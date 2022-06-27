Applications invited for QC appointments

The committee tasked with recommending appointments to the rank of Queen’s Counsel announced on Monday that it was inviting applications from interested lawyers.

The QC Appointments Committee is responsible for assessing the applications and making recommendations to the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel.

Only a limited number of senior legal practitioners can be appointed QC in Gibraltar, representing about 10% of members of the practising Bar.

The application process happens every two years and applicants must have a minimum of 15 years’ experience since being called to the Bar.

Applicants will normally be expected to have displayed competence in litigation but in some exceptional cases they may come from a non-litigation background.

The QC Appointments Committee is comprised of the Chief Justice, two members nominated by the Judicial Services Commission and two members appointed by the Governor in his discretion.

The Governor, as the Queen’s representative on the Rock, will make any appointments on the advice of the committee, though he may disregard that advice if he judges that it would prejudice the Queen’s service or the good standing of QCs.

The guidelines and application forms are available for collection at the Supreme Court Registry.

The deadline for receipt of applications is 1pm on Friday July 29, 2022.