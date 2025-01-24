AquaGib strike called off as Govt and workers to meet over allowance dispute

Operations at Gibraltar’s reverse osmosis plants were temporarily halted on Friday as AquaGib workers commenced strike action over terms and conditions.

The strike action stems from an ongoing dispute over allowances, with the Union and the Government yet to come to an agreement.

Stuart Davies, Unite the Union’s national officer for Gibraltar, told the Chronicle that there has been a lack of progress in the dispute and that the workers were left with no other option but to strike.

A meeting on Thursday with the Minister with responsibility for AquaGib, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, did not prove fruitful, resulting in the workers deciding to strike on Friday morning.

The strike action was called off on Friday afternoon with the workers returning to work immediately pending a meeting with the Government on Monday.

The Government sought to ensure the community on Friday that Gibraltar will not be without the production and supply of water.

“The Government will act, in exercise of its legislative powers, to ensure that Gibraltar will not be without production and supply of water,” a Government spokesperson said.