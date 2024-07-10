Archbishop Mark Miles to represent Pope in Costa Rica as Apostolic Nuncio
Pope Francis has transferred 57-year-old Gibraltarian Archbishop Mark Miles to the Vatican Diplomatic Mission in Costa Rica where he has been designated to serve as Papal Ambassador. Archbishop Miles, who has been serving as Apostolic Nuncio in Benin and Togo since February 2021, will now begin his new mission as Apostolic Nuncio in Costa Rica....
