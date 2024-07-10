Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 10th Jul, 2024

Archbishop Mark Miles to represent Pope in Costa Rica as Apostolic Nuncio

Archive image of Archbishop Mark Miles. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Alice Mascarenhas
10th July 2024

Pope Francis has transferred 57-year-old Gibraltarian Archbishop Mark Miles to the Vatican Diplomatic Mission in Costa Rica where he has been designated to serve as Papal Ambassador. Archbishop Miles, who has been serving as Apostolic Nuncio in Benin and Togo since February 2021, will now begin his new mission as Apostolic Nuncio in Costa Rica....

