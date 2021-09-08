Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 8th Sep, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Archives asks for personal memorabilia for City Council exhibition

Photo by Pixabay.

By Chronicle Staff
8th September 2021

The Gibraltar National Archives is asking for potential exhibits or memorabilia to place in an upcoming exhibition which will mark 100 years since the creation of the Gibraltar City Council in 1921.
Archivist, Anthony Pitaluga, has already collected a considerable amount of material, which includes documents, plans, photographs, press cuttings and film footage.
But he is calling on the public to look within their homes and contact the archives to see whether personal memorabilia can be used in the exhibition set to launch in November.
The exhibition to be held at the City Hall, will open to the public on Thursday, November 11 and will remain open until Friday December 17.
The Gibraltar National Archives can be contacted at its address: National Archives, Convent Courtyard, Secretary's Lane; telephone numbers: 200 79461 or 200 40314; email: archives@gibraltar.gov.gi or anthony.pitaluga@gibraltar.gov.gi; or website http://www.nationalarchives.gi.

Most Read

Brexit

Spain trials biometric controls at Gibraltar border

Fri 3rd Sep, 2021

Local News

Deputy Chief of GDP leaves post

Tue 7th Sep, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar needs to ‘live with and beyond Covid’, says new Director of Public Health

Wed 1st Sep, 2021

Local News

Rock property supply lags behind demand, driving prices up - Chestertons

Mon 6th Sep, 2021

Local News

Local anglers urge relaxation of Bluefin rules after international conservation body says species no longer endangered

Tue 7th Sep, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th September 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Alwani Foundation donates £150,000 to National Theatre project

8th September 2021

Local News
Uni of Gib welcomes its largest academic intake

8th September 2021

Local News
Govt urges public to be Covid conscious this National Day

8th September 2021

Local News
DPC to hear scoping opinion for Rosia project

8th September 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021