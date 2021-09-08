Archives asks for personal memorabilia for City Council exhibition

The Gibraltar National Archives is asking for potential exhibits or memorabilia to place in an upcoming exhibition which will mark 100 years since the creation of the Gibraltar City Council in 1921.

Archivist, Anthony Pitaluga, has already collected a considerable amount of material, which includes documents, plans, photographs, press cuttings and film footage.

But he is calling on the public to look within their homes and contact the archives to see whether personal memorabilia can be used in the exhibition set to launch in November.

The exhibition to be held at the City Hall, will open to the public on Thursday, November 11 and will remain open until Friday December 17.

The Gibraltar National Archives can be contacted at its address: National Archives, Convent Courtyard, Secretary's Lane; telephone numbers: 200 79461 or 200 40314; email: archives@gibraltar.gov.gi or anthony.pitaluga@gibraltar.gov.gi; or website http://www.nationalarchives.gi.