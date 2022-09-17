Armed police arrest man after handgun claim

Armed police arrested a man near the airport security fence next to the access road to Western Beach on Saturday evening following claims he was armed with a handgun.

The incident happened at around 6pm after the Royal Gibraltar Police received a call from a man who alleged that another man had brandished a handgun at him on Western Beach.

Shoppers in the nearby Eroski supermarket were told to stay inside the store while the dramatic events unfolded outside.

“Officers immediately cordoned off the area to safeguard the public whilst incident was managed,” the RGP said in a statement.

“The RGP and GDP Armed Response Vehicles and an ambulance were dispatched to the scene.”

“A UK national, 53, was then arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and on suspicion of threats to kill.”

“Officers have searched the area but no weapon of any kind has been found.”

The area has now been fully reopened to the public and an investigation is underway.