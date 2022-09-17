Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 17th Sep, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Armed police arrest man after handgun claim

Screen grab of a video of the arrest circulating widely on social media.

By Chronicle Staff
17th September 2022

Armed police arrested a man near the airport security fence next to the access road to Western Beach on Saturday evening following claims he was armed with a handgun.

The incident happened at around 6pm after the Royal Gibraltar Police received a call from a man who alleged that another man had brandished a handgun at him on Western Beach.

Shoppers in the nearby Eroski supermarket were told to stay inside the store while the dramatic events unfolded outside.

“Officers immediately cordoned off the area to safeguard the public whilst incident was managed,” the RGP said in a statement.

“The RGP and GDP Armed Response Vehicles and an ambulance were dispatched to the scene.”

“A UK national, 53, was then arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and on suspicion of threats to kill.”

“Officers have searched the area but no weapon of any kind has been found.”

The area has now been fully reopened to the public and an investigation is underway.

Most Read

Local News

Armed police arrest man after handgun claim

Sat 17th Sep, 2022

UK/Spain News

Spanish police arrest 'Europe’s biggest money launderer' in Malaga

Thu 15th Sep, 2022

Local News

Salvors will flood OS 35 to add stability ahead of storm

Thu 15th Sep, 2022

Local News

Cargo ship beached off Catalan Bay after collision

Tue 30th Aug, 2022

Brexit

Before announcement of Queen’s death, treaty news from London and Seville

Thu 8th Sep, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th September 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Salvors flood stern section of OS 35, increasing stability ahead of rough weather

17th September 2022

Local News
Queen’s life of service honoured in Anglican service

15th September 2022

Local News
Salvors will flood OS 35 to add stability ahead of storm

15th September 2022

Local News
Supreme Court to hear case against OS 35 master

15th September 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022