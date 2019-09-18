Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 18th Sep, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Armed police unit to be moved to Irish border in Brexit preparation

By Press Association
18th September 2019

By Aoife Moore, PA

A new armed police support unit will be moved closer to the border in preparation for Brexit, Ireland's top police officer has said.

Commissioner Drew Harris was speaking to an Irish Parliament justice committee on Wednesday, when a number of representatives asked about concerns surrounding the UK's departure from the EU in relation to crime and disorder.

"Overall we are ready, we've been, in effect, thinking about this for two years and building up resources in the border area during that time," Mr Harris said.

"We have a passing out parade in November and that will allow us to further supplement the border counties.

"We've built up resources around our armed support unit, at the moment we have about 30 more members trained and ready.

"We're also looking towards the introduction of an armed support unit in Cavan to reduce response times in the border area, so there's a lot more to come, but we're very aware of the Brexit challenges.

"We have increased numbers in the border area, and making further investment in armed support in Cavan through the new operating model we will further enhance policing around the border counties.

"We ourselves are in a high state of planning and prep for October and for what it'll mean in short and medium term for policing in Ireland."

Mr Harris refused to be drawn into speculation about possible violence in the event of a no-deal Brexit, which has been forecast by many, including dissident republican groups, if customs or border posts are introduced, as the UK becomes a third country with an EU border.

"I'm not going to speculate on what border infrastructure is going to be, I'm responsible for providing a policing service to protect society," he said.

"As yet, I don't know what Brexit we're getting, and therefore what will be the ramifications of that.

"There are three various elements, organised crime, threat from dissident republican groups and the impact on local communities.

"Regrettably, in respect of the impact from dissident groups, we've already seen this year six national security attacks in Northern Ireland and we ourselves have had to cope with that demand and respond and support the PSNI and conduct our own investigative efforts against these groups.

"There has been an uptick in demand, which has caused strain on the organisation, but we're prepared for that, and working hard to thwart those threats."

Mr Harris has been transformational for the Irish police force as he closes in on his first year in the job, after a complete overhaul was called for after years of scandals within An Garda Siochana.

The latest will see the national force reduced from six divisional regions to four, however Mr Harris says due to Brexit, the border unit will be the last to see any structural change.

"In respect of implementation, we'll want to be certain about the processes before we go to the border.

"There's enough happening in the border divisions at the moment without telling them on November 1, 'Guess what? You're also doing structural change'.

"We'll hold off until we get some certainty on what the Brexit position is likely to be."

Most Read

Local News

Closure of airport ‘damaged Gibraltar’s reputation’, No.6 says

Tue 17th Sep, 2019

Local News

New RAF Gibraltar station commander

Tue 17th Sep, 2019

Local News

Staff sickness shuts down Gibraltar air traffic control, causing diversions and cancellations

Sun 15th Sep, 2019

Local News

'Politicians can’t ignore referendums', Johnson says, vowing ‘utterly implacable’ support for Gibraltar

Tue 10th Sep, 2019

Local News

RGP cooperates with Guardia Civil in crackdown on major drug smuggling gang

Sun 15th Sep, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th September 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Armed police unit to be moved to Irish border in Brexit preparation

18th September 2019

Brexit
No-deal Brexit risk remains palpable, warns Jean-Claude Juncker

18th September 2019

Brexit
Minister defends under-fire settlement scheme for EU citizens

18th September 2019

Brexit
Boris Johnson’s case on suspension of Parliament under Supreme Court spotlight

18th September 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019