Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 10th Nov, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Armistice Day to be marked tomorrow

Armistice Day (Photos John Bugeja) With the laying of wreaths at the lobby of Parliament

By Chronicle Staff
10th November 2020

Armistice Day will be marked tomorrow in a socially distanced event at the Lobby of Parliament House and any members of the public attempting to congregate will be asked to move.

The eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month marks the signing

of the Armistice to signal the end of World War I.

A ceremony to commemorate the 102nd anniversary of Armistice Day will take

place at 11am tomorrow at the Lobby of Parliament House and will be presided by the Mayor, John Gonçalves.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be a reduced number of wreath layers participating.

The traditional two-minute silence will be marked by a Bugler from the Royal Gibraltar Regiment sounding the ‘Last Post’ and ending with the ‘Reveille’.

At the conclusion of the ceremony individuals representing essential services, veterans and other associations will also lay a wreath at the Memorial.

“This will be done in a staggered format to comply with current regulations, therefore ensuring the continuation of this tradition of marking the Armistice,” a statement from the Mayor’s Parlour said.

“This is a closed ceremony for invited attendees only.”

“Members of the public attempting to congregate in the area will be asked to move on by the RGP.”

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Andalucia to tighten Covid-19 restrictions, ban movement between municipalities

Sun 8th Nov, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Local News

Govt in talks over lifeline link as airlines cancel flights

Fri 6th Nov, 2020

Local News

Despite initial concern over Andalucia restrictions, no change at border

Thu 29th Oct, 2020

Local News

In face of business adversity, a young entrepreneur’s defiant message: ‘I won’t let Covid beat me’

Mon 9th Nov, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th November 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gabriela to climb Med Steps for World Diabetes Day

9th November 2020

Local News
Seven more Covid cases in schools

9th November 2020

Local News
AmCham congratulates US president-elect Biden

9th November 2020

Local News
Environment steps up enforcement to protect Barbary macaques from Covid-19

9th November 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020