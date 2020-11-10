Armistice Day to be marked tomorrow

Armistice Day will be marked tomorrow in a socially distanced event at the Lobby of Parliament House and any members of the public attempting to congregate will be asked to move.

The eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month marks the signing

of the Armistice to signal the end of World War I.

A ceremony to commemorate the 102nd anniversary of Armistice Day will take

place at 11am tomorrow at the Lobby of Parliament House and will be presided by the Mayor, John Gonçalves.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be a reduced number of wreath layers participating.

The traditional two-minute silence will be marked by a Bugler from the Royal Gibraltar Regiment sounding the ‘Last Post’ and ending with the ‘Reveille’.

At the conclusion of the ceremony individuals representing essential services, veterans and other associations will also lay a wreath at the Memorial.

“This will be done in a staggered format to comply with current regulations, therefore ensuring the continuation of this tradition of marking the Armistice,” a statement from the Mayor’s Parlour said.

“This is a closed ceremony for invited attendees only.”

“Members of the public attempting to congregate in the area will be asked to move on by the RGP.”