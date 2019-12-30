Army veterans reunited after 60 years in chance encounter at Christmas party
By Adam Hale Two army veterans including one with dementia were reunited for the first time in 60 years in an emotional chance encounter at a Christmas party. John Stacey, 83, and John Halloran, 81, were demobbed from their British Army regiment in 1959 after being posted to Cyprus, but the best friends lost touch...
