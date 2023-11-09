Arnold Rogers and Kim Baglietto win 10km race

Photos by Roy Torres (GAAA)

It was a return to glory for two of Gibraltar’s top athletes as Arnold Rogers and Kim Baglietto claimed first place in their respective categories in the third race of the Gibfibre Road Runners League.

The ten kilometre race was to see a large number of runners turn up, with the long distance attracting many of the runners who shy away from the shorter distances.

With teams such as Carpe Diem and Rogue Runners also presenting good decent numbers the race was to see some competition, especially across some key rankings.

The battle between Calpeans, Carpe Diem and Lourdians for those in the fringes of the podium position continued once again this weekend adding to the excitement.

It was however, Arnold Roger’s return, back from his injuries, who was to set the pace for the race and once again stamp his mark on proceedings as he showed why he is considered one of the best road runners on the Rock at present.

With competition from Calpeans runners the challenge was on for Rogers who breezed through the 10km.

Kim Baglietto, racing in what is a depleted female category, set the pace for the women’s category and showing how her pace in the women’s category has been missed in recent races. It was an easy race in terms of competition from the women’s category, although Kim maintained a steady pace among the top ranked male runners which is where her race seems to be heading towards achieving the better times.

The weekend race comes at a time when GAAA President Frank Carreras was once again re elected President of the AASSE. This adds to his achievements which saw elected as a Commission Member of European Athletics’ Governance & Integrity Commission last June. Maintaining Gibraltar’s high presence within the international athletics community.

The appointment will continue to provide some support for the development of the sport in Gibraltar at a time when it is renewing its development. With track events and field events now back on track with the new facilities at Lathbury and the continued development of the youth runners with competitions in Spain, athletics is now seeing a more positive outlook as opportunities start to emerge.