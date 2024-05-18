Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 18th May, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Europa Hockey although having lost 2-0 still in line for promotion crossovers

By Stephen Ignacio
18th May 2024

Europa Womens hockey were unable to make it two in a row. After havin beaten Zrinjevac the previous day with an emphatic 5-0 victory Europa today faced a very strong Turkish side in Metpack Alanya.
The Turkish side were to come away 2-0 winners and secure a firm hold on the top of the table. However, having kept the score below three goals Europa managed to get a point which ensures that they enter their final match with a point advantage over third placed Zrinjevac.
Europa next face Swedish side Mesaicos who have lost both their matches against Alanya and Zrinjevac, leaving them at the foot of the table and having conceded seven goals in each of their matches.
A win for Europa against the Swedish side should put them in line for the promotion crossovers on Monday.

In the meantime Grammarians, playing in the Challenge I tournament faced a 6-2 defeat against group favorites Italian side Tevere.

Most Read

Local News

Increases in fines and potential suspension of licence set to improve the Taxi service

Thu 16th May, 2024

Brexit

Treaty remains elusive despite ‘important breakthroughs’ in Brussels talks

Thu 16th May, 2024

Local News

Governor approves appointment of new Supreme Court judge

Fri 10th May, 2024

Local News

Europort's eastern frontage set for revitalisation with cycle lane and commercial units

Wed 15th May, 2024

Brexit

Albares ‘hopeful, not fearful’ ahead of high-level treaty meeting

Thu 16th May, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th May 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar makes it into Sunday's finals

18th May 2024

Sports
Second win for Gibraltar netball as they beat Switzerland

17th May 2024

Sports
Eagles win their second match of the tournament

17th May 2024

Sports
Grammarians faced defeat against Turkish hosts in Challenge I tournament

17th May 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024