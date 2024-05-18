Europa Hockey although having lost 2-0 still in line for promotion crossovers

Europa Womens hockey were unable to make it two in a row. After havin beaten Zrinjevac the previous day with an emphatic 5-0 victory Europa today faced a very strong Turkish side in Metpack Alanya.

The Turkish side were to come away 2-0 winners and secure a firm hold on the top of the table. However, having kept the score below three goals Europa managed to get a point which ensures that they enter their final match with a point advantage over third placed Zrinjevac.

Europa next face Swedish side Mesaicos who have lost both their matches against Alanya and Zrinjevac, leaving them at the foot of the table and having conceded seven goals in each of their matches.

A win for Europa against the Swedish side should put them in line for the promotion crossovers on Monday.

In the meantime Grammarians, playing in the Challenge I tournament faced a 6-2 defeat against group favorites Italian side Tevere.