Fri 10th May, 2024

Governor approves appointment of new Supreme Court judge

Archive image of Gibraltar's Supreme Court. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
10th May 2024

The Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, acting on the advice of the Judicial Service Commission, has approved the appointment of Professor Matthew Charles Edmund Happold as Puisne Judge of the Supreme Court, for a fixed term of three years.

It is anticipated that the new judge will take up office on August 1, 2024.

Professor Happold was called to the Bar of England and Wales in 1995.

He has combined a career in academia with legal practice.

From 2010, he was Professor of Public International Law at the University of Luxembourg.

Between 2014 and 2022 he was a member of the Luxembourg Commission consultative des Droits de l’Homme.

Professor Happold also practiced as a barrister from 3 Hare Court, London, specialising in public international law and international dispute resolution.

In 2018, he was appointed as a Recorder, sitting on the North Eastern Circuit on criminal and civil cases.

