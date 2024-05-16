Increases in fines and potential suspension of licence set to improve the Taxi service

The level of fines which will be issued to taxi drivers who are not carrying out their statutory obligations under the Transport Act as a Road Service Licence holder has been increased to £300, increases on repeat offenses up to suspension of licence.

Every Road Service License holder is bound by law to carry out a set number of hours in providing a local taxi service, which is known as the City Service. This is administered by the Transport Commission. This involves not engaging in Rock Tours during this time.

Regulations have been published in Thursday’s Gibraltar Gazette so that, as from that day, any taxi driver who is found to be contravening this law for the first time will be issued a fixed penalty notice of £300, for the second time the fine will be £600 and for the third time it will be £1000 along with the suspension of their Road Service Licence.

“The Ministry for Transport is working very hard, and very closely with the Gibraltar Taxi Association, in order to improve the Taxi Service in Gibraltar,” said Dr John Cortes, Minister for Transport.

“We are developing our strategies together, in consultation with DVLD, the Transport Inspectors and the Transport Commission, in order to ensure that we have the Taxi service that the community deserves.”

“I must once again thank GTA President Luis Debono and his team for their positive engagement. We will continue to work together to improve the transport sector in Gibraltar”