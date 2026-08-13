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Thu 13th Aug, 2026

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Local News

Around 280 students to receive A-level results today

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Ramagge
13th August 2026

Some 280 students across Government and private schools in Gibraltar will receive their A-level results today.

Director of Education Keri Scott and Education Adviser with responsibility for scholarships Gail Navas told the Chronicle results will be released electronically at 9am Gibraltar time.

They recommended students check their UCAS profiles to see if they have secured their choice universities. Students should be in a place with good internet access to check their results.

If students have not been accepted into their choice universities, Ms Scott recommended that they access advice through UCAS and the schools.

“If they haven’t got the grades they can speak to a trusted teacher or a senior colleague within the
schools,” Ms Scott said.

She advised that “if in doubt” students should reach out.

Ms Scott stressed that students should not make “rash decisions” when it comes to their future and
education.

“They should pause and reflect on what is best for them,” she said.

“Pay attention to any ‘niggle’ you may feel. Teachers are well place to guide and support students through this process.”

She said UCAS will offer students alternative university placements and courses. It is important, she said, that students think this through.

For those who secure a place at university the scholarship process is structured around two key forms. Form A, which students should have already submitted, and Form B, which opens on results day.

Ms Navas added that as soon as students receive their results and university places they should
submit Form B, which was provided to students last March.

She said students should apple “as soon as possible”, and that these forms apply to students in Government schools and private education.

The scholarship team will be ready to begin to process scholarships as soon as they arrive.

There are currently around 585 ongoing scholarships, with 280 new post-grad and discretionary scholarships beginning this year.

It is expected another 280 scholarships will be processed in the coming days from new school leavers receiving their results today.

“We hope young people get the results that they deserve and unfortunately if they haven’t this is not the be all and end all,” Ms Scott said.

She added that the “success in the journey” and has taking place during the learning time on the course.

“I’d like to remind young people that their worth and value is not defined by grades,” Ms Scott said.

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