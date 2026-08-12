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Wed 12th Aug, 2026

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Papal diplomat to present book on Pope Benedict XVI at 2026 Literary Festival

By Chronicle Staff
12th August 2026

The Most Reverend Alfred Xuereb will present his book ‘My Days with Benedict XVI’ at the Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival 2026.

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministries of Culture and Tourism, confirmed that Msgr. Xuereb will take part in the festival, which will be held from November 9 to 15.

Msgr. Xuereb is a Maltese prelate of the Catholic Church who works in the diplomatic service of the Holy See. He previously worked in the Roman Curia and served as private secretary to Pope Benedict XVI from 2007 to 2013 and to Pope Francis from 2013 to 2014.

He is currently the Apostolic Nuncio to Morocco.

As part of the festival, Msgr. Xuereb will discuss My Days with Benedict XVI, which offers an insight into the daily life of the former pontiff and his witness to the Faith.

The book includes recollections of spending Christmas and Lent with Pope Benedict XVI, as well as details of his meetings with international dignitaries from the Church and state.

It also covers the Pope's friendships, sense of humour, concern for others, spiritual insights and memorable quotes.

The Minister for Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “I am thrilled Msgr. Xuereb is forming part of our Festival. His book is fascinating, and I am sure the subject matter will interest a lot of our audiences. Our aim is to offer a varied selection of literary genres and themes. The Monsignor’s insight and recollections of his time with two Popes are stories not to be missed.”

The festival will take place from November 9 to 15, 2026.

Further information is available on email at: info@culture.gi.

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