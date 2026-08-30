Arsenal confirm Scanlon transfer to North London club

Premier League champions Arsenal have announced the signing of Gibraltar international James Scanlon. The Gibraltar player heads to the North London side after progressing through the ranks at Manchester United.

Already with 24 caps for Gibraltar, he is currently the only Gibraltar player signed to a Premier League club.

The announcement was made this weekend, with Arsenal.com publishing a report in which the club stated: "We are delighted to announce the signing of Gibraltar international winger James Scanlon."

The Gibraltar international had been a target for the North London club in recent weeks, having spent last season on loan at Swindon, where he scored on his debut. He is among a number of signings made by Arsenal as they look to strengthen their Academy sides.

Speaking to Arsenal.com, Scanlon said after signing his contract: "It's a pleasure to be here, I can't wait to get started. I've been waiting to get this over the line, so I'm buzzing to be here.

"My family are massive to me, so to have them here for this special day is only going to make it better."

Asked about his reasons for joining Arsenal, he told Arsenal.com: "I think you can see where the club's at, [it's] really positive and I think it's only going to get better.

"You can see that everyone here is hungrier for more, hungrier to get better and I think that's something I believe I can add to and want to be a part of as well.

"I'm a creative player, I like to score goals, assist, so hopefully I can excite players who watch me, and that's what I'm here to do really."

An integral part of Gibraltar's national team, where he has shone alongside the likes of De Barr and Pozo, Scanlon is expected to be among the players lining out for Gibraltar against Andorra and Malta in the Nations League in the coming weeks.

The young player also highlighted the importance of playing international football for Gibraltar, telling Arsenal.com: "I think it's massive. [I'm] obviously proud to represent [my] country, but also international football at a young age is only going to improve me as a player, as a person as well.

"Playing against men week-in, week-out, being part of a dressing room that represents a country is also extremely valuable, so I think it's only going to help me going forward."

Although one of the biggest transfers involving a Gibraltar footballer, the announcement did not come as a surprise to many, with reports of Arsenal's interest having been known in the weeks leading up to the start of the Premier League season.