Govt holds draw for 44 new pensioner flats in Chatham Views

All 44 pensioner rental flats at Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Mews in Chatham Views estate were allocated by public ballot, with names pulled from a draw and tenants selecting their houses at random from sealed envelopes.

The draw was held in the communal room of the new pensioner block and tenants were able to see their new potential homes after the draw. The tenants are also able to swap houses if both parties agree.

The Minister for Housing, Pat Orfila, pulled the names from a bowl and enlisted a few youngsters in the crowd to help her.

“Today is an occasion where I am really happy because I am here to announce something good,” Ms Orfila said.

The tenants applauded and cheered as the was draw opened by Ms Orfila alongside Principal Housing Officer Gareth Flower, Housing Department staff and the Housing Allocation Committee.

All of the new tenants are existing Government tenants. When they move into their new homes, they will return their current rental properties to the Housing Department, which will then make those homes available for reallocation to applicants on the housing waiting list.

At the draw was Davina Saccone alongside her parents, Richard and Frances, and the parents toured their new home that morning.

Davina said the house was “excellent” including its size and location. She said her parents had been on the waiting list for pensioner housing for 10 years, and the Government house they were residing in was no longer suitable for their needs.

“It was time for a change for them,” Davina said.

William Zammit had just seen his house for the first time when he told the Chronicle that the house was ideal for him and his wife as it was in a good location and had good sized rooms.

He has spent around five years in the housing waiting list for a pensioner but had to mill over the decision for some time as he lived in Varyl Begg on the ground floor for some 45 years.

The flats have been fully finished and are ready for immediate occupation, with caretakers based on site from the outset.

The purpose-built block has been designed around the needs of older residents and is within easy reach of GHA services, shopping and Main Street.

Facilities include a large, open-plan and fully air-conditioned day room with a kitchen and balcony, while a dedicated clinic room will allow health professionals to provide services such as vaccinations within the building.

Residents will also have access to a shared terrace with 360-degree views of Gibraltar.

"Seeing our pensioners allocated their new homes in the very day room they will soon be enjoying was a special moment,” Ms Orfila said.

"It is fitting that a home for our senior citizens should carry the name of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and I thank the Royal Household and the Office of the Governor for making this possible."

"These flats have been designed from the outset around comfort, independence and community, and they are ready for tenants to move straight in, with caretakers on site and every service they need close by.”

"Every one of these tenants will also be returning a rental property to the Housing Department, which means more homes becoming available for families on the waiting list.

"This is what delivering for our community looks like."

Ms Orfila said the development had been designed to provide older residents with opportunities for social interaction as well as suitable accommodation.

"This place is amazing,” she said.

“This place has got everything that an ageing person, because not all of them are aged person, they're quite young too, but this is exactly what you need a place where you can plan excursions and bingo nights, and you're never going to be lonely.”

"That is the most important thing for me, that our age of people are looked after, and they won't be lonely.”

She said allocations had been handled by the Housing Allocation Committee, which was given the full waiting list to consider.

"We gave the entire waiting list to the Housing Allocation Committee," she said.

She added that medical cases were taken into consideration as well as time on the waiting list.

"They look at everything, but initially they are the ones that deal with allocation, or who is going to be allocated one of these homes,” Ms Orfila said.

The flats include large kitchens, sitting rooms and balconies, as well as panic buttons and wet-room bathrooms designed to accommodate residents who may require greater accessibility.

"The bathrooms are wet rooms, but of course that is done thinking that if anybody has a wheelchair, they won't have a problem," she said.

"However, you can adapt, you can put your own screens if you want there, if you want to give it a bit of a change. But generally, yes, everything's been adapted so that the ageing population is comfortable."

The development also includes a clinic room where visiting doctors and health professionals can provide services to residents. For example during the flu jab campaign, this can be carried out for the residents in the clinic room.

The new development forms part of the Government's programme of purpose-built accommodation for senior citizens.

That programme has previously delivered 73 flats at Charles Bruzon House and 69 flats at Sea Master Lodge, both allocated by public ballot in 2017, as well as the complete refurbishment of Bishop Canilla House in 2019.

A further pensioner rental block is planned as part of the new Westside reclamation development.