Thu 31st Oct, 2019

Art exhibition celebrates the life of Elio Cruz

By Chronicle Staff
31st October 2019

A major art exhibition to celebrate the artistic life of Elio Cruz is currently being organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services.

The exhibition is scheduled to take place on January 20, 2020.

This exhibition titled ‘One Man: Many Talents’ will celebrate the artistic life of Gibraltarian artist Elio Cruz.

Elio Cruz is a renowned local playwright, both in the English and Llanito language and author of many well-known plays in the 1960’s and 1970’s including: ‘La Lola Se Va Pa Londre’, ‘Connie Con Cama Camera’ and ‘LMNOP’ to name but a few.

Mr Cruz was awarded the Mayor’s Gold Award in October 2013 as a founder member of the local musical group ‘Los Trovadores’.

He wrote the lyrics of the famous local hymn ‘La Virgencita de Europa’ together with the late Louis Diaz who composed the music.

Among the exhibits at the exhibition, will be artworks by the artist which he has donated to the Government of Gibraltar’s art collection, memorabilia of all his theatre work, memorabilia from ‘Los Trovadores’, as well as other works that will be kindly loaned from private collections.

Any person or entity with artworks and/or memorabilia pertaining to the artist, wishing to loan these for the exhibition, should contact Gibraltar Cultural Services, Events Department on telephone: 20067236 or email: info@culture.gi

