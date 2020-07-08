With many people limiting their travel this year against the backdrop of the global Covid-19 pandemic, the Chronicle is highlighting Gibraltar’s cultural and tourism offerings for anyone opting for a “staycation” this summer.

Davina Barbara, from the Gibraltar Cultural Services, recently took our reporter on a visit to the National Gallery, where the Rock’s rich art heritage is on show.

“It is our National Gallery so its main aim is to bring together the works of our artists and perhaps look back into history, paying tribute to our artistic heritage,” said Ms Barbara.

“It pays tribute to artists of bygone years who were really active over 100 years back and maybe set the scene for the hub that exists nowadays, that energy and enthusiasm that exists in the arts.”

The full story is on page 12 and 13 of today's print or e-edition.