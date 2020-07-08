Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 8th Jul, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

ART HERITAGE

Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
8th July 2020

With many people limiting their travel this year against the backdrop of the global Covid-19 pandemic, the Chronicle is highlighting Gibraltar’s cultural and tourism offerings for anyone opting for a “staycation” this summer.

Davina Barbara, from the Gibraltar Cultural Services, recently took our reporter on a visit to the National Gallery, where the Rock’s rich art heritage is on show.

“It is our National Gallery so its main aim is to bring together the works of our artists and perhaps look back into history, paying tribute to our artistic heritage,” said Ms Barbara.

“It pays tribute to artists of bygone years who were really active over 100 years back and maybe set the scene for the hub that exists nowadays, that energy and enthusiasm that exists in the arts.”

The full story is on page 12 and 13 of today's print or e-edition.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Gibraltarian couple arrested on suspicion of money laundering after cross-border operation

Tue 7th Jul, 2020

Local News

Mixed messages cause confusion over return to border normality

Mon 8th Jun, 2020

Local News

easyJet aims for July 20 relaunch of Gib flights, but adds caveat

Thu 2nd Jul, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar on UK's list of countries exempt from quarantine

Fri 3rd Jul, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th July 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Island Games, one year on

8th July 2020

Local News
WHO reviewing report urging new guidance over airborne spread of coronavirus

8th July 2020

Local News
Former Director of Public Health warns against ‘lazy habits’ in community response to Covid-19

8th July 2020

Local News
Spanish brewer Mahou San Miguel includes Gibraltar in plan to help trade customers

8th July 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020