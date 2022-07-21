Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 21st Jul, 2022

Art prints to fundraise for Med Steps challenge

Pic by Nathan Barcio

By Nathan Barcio
21st July 2022

Unique prints will be sold locally in a bid to fundraise for Eric Rowbottom’s Med Steps challenge. Mr Rowbottom, who uses wheelchair since contracting polio as a young child, will be climbing the Mediterranean Steps this September, using his hands to drag his body up the steps. Mr Rowbottom aims to raise £100,000 for the...

