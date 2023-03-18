Art Revolution exhibition opens in Gustavo Bacarisas gallery

Art Revolution, an exhibition featuring local and international artists, opened on Thursday evening at the Gustavo Bacarisas gallery.

The exhibition organised by owner of Ace Art, John Paul Bautista, saw Nathan Conroy and the Recycle Junkies perform to a packed gallery.

The artworks of local and international artists including Jana Nicole, Stephen Hermida, Heath Kane, Naomi Martinez, Marco Prizont, Ramon Maiden and Rich Levine lined the walls of the gallery.

Opening the exhibition Mr Bautista thanked the artists for their participation, he noted how American-born artist Jana Nicole created two artworks especially for the exhibition inspired by Gibraltar's oldest macaques Giorgio and Mercedes.

The exhibition included photography, digital art, prints across the five vaults.

For Australian artist Heath Kane this was his first time visiting Gibraltar.

He began his career as a design consultant in luxury goods, where he worked with the wealthy clients.

Mr Kane's works provide social commentary on the rich, with his works featuring the late Queen Elizabeth II and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The inspiration came as he was exposed to this wealth through his work.

"I as exposed to this enormous wealth and seeing how other people live where money is no object," Mr Kane told the Chronicle.

"I guess I was more appalled by it."

"As time went on and I was deeper and deeper entrenched in seeing people spending that amount of number on mega yachts and £50m houses, you just question wouldn't there be better ways to spend money?"

That's where his first piece of the Queen titled 'Rich enough to be Batman' was inspired by.

His art questions how there was so many uber wealthy people and how unattainable this is to the average person.

"It's frightening when you really dive into it," he said.

Cadiz-based artist Marco Prizont exhibited his photographic collection titled 'Sombras de Cadiz' (Shades of Cadiz).

Mr Prizont plays with light and shade to create his colourful street scenes.

He met Mr Bautista over a year ago, and this was his first time visiting Gibraltar.

Mr Prizont is exhibiting seven photos, providing a snippet of his collection which in full is 24 pieces and he plans to return to Gibraltar.

The Art Revolution exhibition is open daily at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery until March 29.