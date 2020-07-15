Art vs Covid-19 exhibition launches at Fine Arts Gallery
Artists from Gibraltar and abroad have come together for an exhibition in the Gibraltar Fine Arts Gallery. The exhibition curated by Matija Sapundjieska from Masa-UK Art Gallery, based in Bury, Greater Manchester, is a response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Local artists Paul Cosquieri, Alan Perez, Karl Ullger, Chris-Anne Ullger and Rina Devine’s artworks are hung...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here