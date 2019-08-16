Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 16th Aug, 2019

Features

Arts and crafts prove popular with kids

Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
16th August 2019

A large group of children have been creating wonderful works of art this week at the Arts and Craft Centre under the guidance of Teresa, Kate, Louise and Lisa. Teresa brought the children’s imagination to life via painting, drawing, paper mache, clay modelling, up-cycling and recycling. Taking part in her class was Chloe, 8, has...

Continue Reading

