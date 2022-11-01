Artworks judged for International Art Competition

International Art Competition 2022 adjudicator Katherine Jones spent Monday morning judging this year’s “colourful” array of entries in this year’s competition which opens on Wednesday at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery in Casemates.

The winners will announced at an event this evening.

Accompanying Ms Jones were the Gibraltar Cultural Services CEO, Seamus Byrne, and GCS Head of Events, Giovanella Vinales.

Ms Jones is a contemporary British artist born in Eastbourne, UK. She pursued her artistic studies at the Cambridge School of Art, gaining a BA (Hons) in Fine Art Printmaking, and thereafter was awarded an MA by the Camberwell College of Art. She was elected a Royal Academician in 2022, having received an impressive number of awards, both in the UK and internationally.

As an artist, she uses a combination of painting and traditional printmaking techniques. Her work revolves around perceptions of safety and danger, focusing on ordinary objects, spaces and buildings as a framework to begin to question these themes.

On the pieces she judged she noted that, overall, the standard of artists’ work she was seeing was “very good”.

She also liked “the fact there’s also some naïve stuff that’s in there too.” She found that element exciting.

Overall, she was “really pleased with the amount of colour.”

“I don’t know if it is because of where we are, maybe it’s Gibraltar that brings out this colour. But I am not used to seeing such bright colours,” she said.