Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 1st Nov, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Artworks judged for International Art Competition

Pic by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
1st November 2022

International Art Competition 2022 adjudicator Katherine Jones spent Monday morning judging this year’s “colourful” array of entries in this year’s competition which opens on Wednesday at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery in Casemates.

The winners will announced at an event this evening.

Accompanying Ms Jones were the Gibraltar Cultural Services CEO, Seamus Byrne, and GCS Head of Events, Giovanella Vinales.

Ms Jones is a contemporary British artist born in Eastbourne, UK. She pursued her artistic studies at the Cambridge School of Art, gaining a BA (Hons) in Fine Art Printmaking, and thereafter was awarded an MA by the Camberwell College of Art. She was elected a Royal Academician in 2022, having received an impressive number of awards, both in the UK and internationally.

As an artist, she uses a combination of painting and traditional printmaking techniques. Her work revolves around perceptions of safety and danger, focusing on ordinary objects, spaces and buildings as a framework to begin to question these themes.

On the pieces she judged she noted that, overall, the standard of artists’ work she was seeing was “very good”.

She also liked “the fact there’s also some naïve stuff that’s in there too.” She found that element exciting.

Overall, she was “really pleased with the amount of colour.”

“I don’t know if it is because of where we are, maybe it’s Gibraltar that brings out this colour. But I am not used to seeing such bright colours,” she said.

Most Read

Local News

GFSC clears Valereum’s acquisition of Gibraltar Stock Exchange

Mon 31st Oct, 2022

Local News

Back to London for first Gibraltar Day since 2019

Mon 31st Oct, 2022

Local News

‘The Mount’ offers a taste of Gibraltarian horror this Halloween weekend

Wed 26th Oct, 2022

Local News

US submarine docks in Gibraltar as British minister underlines Rock’s ‘inescapable’ military value

Tue 1st Nov, 2022

Local News

For St John’s new CEO, the goal is resilience for valuable community service

Mon 24th Oct, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st November 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
US submarine docks in Gibraltar as British minister underlines Rock’s ‘inescapable’ military value

1st November 2022

Local News
Oliver Whitmore to represent Gibraltar at UK Youth Parliament

1st November 2022

Local News
In speech to ‘City slickers and banking supremos’, CM signals hopes for strong and stable post-Brexit relationship with Spain and EU

1st November 2022

Local News
‘Movember’ campaign launches at Mayor’s parlour

1st November 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022