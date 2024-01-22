As another tide of wet wipes soils Eastern beach, experts issue timely reminder
As more wet wipes washed up on Gibraltar’s shoreline on Sunday, one local business has started a campaign asking residents to pledge that they will not flush them down the toilet. On Sunday evening, another tide of wet wipes washed up on Eastern Beach, echoing a similar event the weekend before. While this problem is...
