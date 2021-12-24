As Christmas pressures mount, anxiety heightens
For the mental health team at Ocean Views, patients presenting with low mood and anxiety increase during the festive break. Ocean Views Charge Nurse Niall Wright finds that although the number of patients he sees stays relatively stable in Christmas, the pressure to socialise over Christmas can see more patients suffer from low mood and...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here