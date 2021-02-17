Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 17th Feb, 2021

As clean-up continues, officials piece together details of AM Ghent spill

Photos by Eyleen Gomez

By Brian Reyes
17th February 2021

The clean-up operation following last Friday’s oil spill continued yesterday, as officials probing the incident estimated that anywhere between 2,000 and 5,000 litres of fuel may have entered the marine environment. The figure is higher than originally thought, with early estimates putting the volume at around 1,000 litres. On land and on the water inside...

