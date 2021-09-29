As Gibraltar eases self-isolation rules for close Covid contacts, 'personal responsibility is key'
In deciding whether to ease restrictions on self-isolation this week, Gibraltar’s Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, took account of one key factor which, at first glance, seems utterly counter-intuitive. The prevalence of the highly contagious Delta variant in Gibraltar, she told the Chronicle on Wednesday, has a positive side to it. “This Delta...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here