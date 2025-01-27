Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 27th Jan, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

As music scene grows, MAG looks to build a vibrant community

Archive photos by Mark Galliano.

By Manar Ben Tahayekt
27th January 2025

The music scene in Gibraltar has experienced significant growth in recent years, the Musicians Association Gibraltar (MAG) has said as it highlighted the success of recent festivals and events. Local bands are benefiting from the support and resources offered by MAG, which provides opportunities for live performances, recording sessions, and various creative projects. "Bands do...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

RGP investigates suspected arson after fire in Glacis flat

Mon 27th Jan, 2025

Local News

Opposition puts spotlight on need for ‘proper planning’

Mon 27th Jan, 2025

Local News

Gib records third warmest January day on record

Mon 27th Jan, 2025

Local News

RGP launches investigation after drone forces plane to divert

Sun 19th Jan, 2025

Brexit

Treaty negotiators have resolved ‘seemingly insurmountable problems’ but ‘we’re not there yet’, CM says

Fri 24th Jan, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th January 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Opposition puts spotlight on need for ‘proper planning’

27th January 2025

Local News
Gib records third warmest January day on record

27th January 2025

Features
Local writers share their works in No Cuesta D’Enero session

27th January 2025

Opinion & Analysis
Five years on, Covid memories fade

25th January 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025