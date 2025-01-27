As music scene grows, MAG looks to build a vibrant community
The music scene in Gibraltar has experienced significant growth in recent years, the Musicians Association Gibraltar (MAG) has said as it highlighted the success of recent festivals and events. Local bands are benefiting from the support and resources offered by MAG, which provides opportunities for live performances, recording sessions, and various creative projects. "Bands do...
