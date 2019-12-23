As Parliament strengthens Ombudsman’s powers, a bitter row erupts over consensus
A Gibraltar Government motion giving the Ombudsman the power to launch his own investigations was passed at the last session of the Gibraltar Parliament, with the Opposition abstaining during a debate that was marred by discord and, at one point, led to GSD MP Roy Clinton storming out. The controversy arose because the government motion...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here