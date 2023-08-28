As population density changes, bus routes need a revamp
As population density increases on the Eastside, local bus routes need to be audited to ensure new demand is met, the Minister for Transport, Paul Balban, said as he outlined the need for vital changes including a payments system for non-locals. Hassans Centenary Terraces will soon see an influx of new residents to the area,...
