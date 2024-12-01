Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

As Sacarello’s café set to close, Patrick sells his art collection

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Peralta
1st December 2024

Nestled in the heart of Irish Town, Sacarello’s café will be closing at the end of the year with its former owner Patrick Sacarello set to sell off the remainder of his art collection. The Sacarello’s business will continue, its current owners Odile and Richard Sacarello have said, but premises which the family has owned...

