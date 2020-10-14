As UK/EU Brexit talks reach critical point, Spain says ‘persons and workers’ are priority for future relations with Gib
Protecting the interests of “citizens and workers” on both sides of the border is the top priority in negotiations over Gibraltar’s future relations with the European Union, Spain’s Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya told the Spanish Parliament on Tuesday. She was speaking in the Congress in Madrid as discussions on the wider UK/EU deal reached...
